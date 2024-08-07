Burbank Celebrates National Night Out

Once again, residents of Burbank came together for National Night Out, an event held each August.

Burbank put on a community celebration at Johnny Carson Park that featured booths and meet and greets with different organizations.

Many residents held their own neighborhood get-togethers where people could gather, meet their neighbors, talk about common issues and usually enjoy some great potluck cooking.

Members of both the Burbank Police and Fire Departments, along with city leaders, visited many of the gatherings after spending some time at Johnny Carson Park.