Burbank Celebrates National Night Out

By
Staff
-
0
0
4300 Block of Chandler

Once again, residents of Burbank came together for National Night Out, an event held each August.

Burbank put on a community celebration at Johnny Carson Park that featured booths and meet and greets with different organizations.

Many residents held their own neighborhood get-togethers where people could gather, meet their neighbors, talk about common issues and usually enjoy some great potluck cooking.

Members of both the Burbank Police and Fire Departments, along with city leaders, visited many of the gatherings after spending some time at Johnny Carson Park.

We sent our photographer, Austin Gephardt, out to capture some of these gatherings:

Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
Johnny Carson Park
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
4300 Block of Chandler
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
1700 block of Evergreen
