Burbank Chamber Announces Digital 2024-2025 Guide to Burbank

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the release of the all-digital “Guide to Burbank,” an 84-page one-stop-shop for all things Burbank, featuring landmark attractions, a membership directory, letter from the mayor, and list of small business sponsors, providing visitors and locals with a comprehensive guide to the city, www.burbankchamber.org/guidetoburbank

“Nestled in the heart of the Los Angeles region, Burbank seamlessly blends the allure of Hollywood with the warmth of a close-knit community,” states Jamie Keyser, Chief Executive Officer if the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. “The Burbank Chamber of Commerce Guide to Burbank is an essential resource for both residents and visitors, showcasing the city’s attractions, businesses, and services.”

The Chamber Guide to Burbank is more than a directory—it’s a celebration of the city’s vibrant culture, thriving economy, and strong community bonds. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or rediscovering your hometown, this guide is your key to everything Burbank has to offer.

Explore City Departments and Resources

The Guide to Burbank highlights the city’s extensive resources and departments, making it an indispensable tool for navigating community services:

Public Safety: Learn about valuable initiatives and resources provided by the Burbank Police and Fire Departments.

Learn about valuable initiatives and resources provided by the Burbank Police and Fire Departments. Parks & Recreation: Explore the parks, recreational facilities, and engaging programs designed for all ages.

Explore the parks, recreational facilities, and engaging programs designed for all ages. Public Works: Stay informed about infrastructure projects and city improvements.

Stay informed about infrastructure projects and city improvements. Library Services: Access events, workshops, and online tools through Burbank’s public libraries.

Comprehensive Membership Directory

The guide’s directory features a diverse range of local businesses and services, helping readers explore shopping districts, dine at exceptional eateries, and support the local economy. This initiative reflects the Chamber’s dedication to fostering business growth and community engagement.

Message from the Mayor

A thoughtful message from Burbank’s Mayor adds a personal touch, offering insights into the city’s vision and ongoing efforts to enhance community life.

Support for Small Businesses

The guide prominently features small business sponsors, encouraging readers to experience the unique charm of Burbank’s entrepreneurial ventures.

Extensive Community Reach

With an impressive annual readership of over 24,000, the Guide to Burbank leverages multiple outreach channels – email communications, social media engagement on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and partnerships with media outlets such as MyBurbank, extending to 44,000 viewers.

Publicly Accessible

Strategically placed QR codes in high-traffic areas, including airports, hotels, and public spaces, make it simple to access the guide.

Discover Landmark Attractions

Burbank is celebrated for its rich entertainment heritage. Visitors can embark on a studio tour at the iconic Warner Bros., providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the magic of film, television, and animation. The city’s thriving arts scene, featuring theaters, galleries, and live performances, ensures something for every creative soul.

Advertising Opportunities

Businesses aiming to increase visibility can benefit from the guide’s advertising sponsorships, connecting them with a broad audience.

ABOUT THE BURBANK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to empowering local businesses and fostering a thriving community. We believe in the transformative power of collaboration and strive to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members to create a brighter future for all. Through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, we aim to drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Burbank. Our mission is to be the driving force behind a strong and vibrant local economy, where businesses can flourish, and our community can prosper. We are committed to excellence, integrity, and inclusivity, and we will never stop working to create a better tomorrow for Burbank. https://www.burbankchamber.org/