Burbank Chamber Honors Businesses and Bids Farewell to City Landmark

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce will be holding their “Excellence Awards” event to applaud the small businesses of Burbank, pay tribute to five special honorees, and say goodbye to Pickwick Gardens, the iconic Burbank event center of over 60 years.

On April 30, 2022, from 6:00 – 10:00 pm, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce will host an outdoor, garden celebration at the Pickwick Gardens to celebrate the city’s creative and enduring small businesses and community heroes, and spotlight five exceptional recipients with awards:

Small Business of the Year – Handy Market

Emerging Business of the Year – Apartment D Films

Community Impact Award – Burbank YMCA Social Impact Center

Heroes of Burbank Award – Providence Saint Joseph Emergency Department

Chamber Ambassador of the Year – Vickie Beckett (Premier America)



The event will feature live music, multiple “tasting” stations from local eateries, a hosted bar, a dessert table, a wine pull opportunity drawing, and a silent auction. Guests will enjoy mingling with neighbors, networking with colleagues, and viewing several hot rods on display, courtesy of the “Road Kings” car club. The garden theme of the party encourages attendees to dress in casual “resort-ware”, like Hawaiian shirts, nice shorts, Spring dresses, and more!

The event will be held on the storied grounds of the Pickwick Gardens, in the Rancho (equestrian) neighborhood of Burbank. This recreation and event center has been in the community since the 1950s, and at various times has housed campgrounds, a drive-in theater, horseback riding, a bowling alley, an ice rink, and one of the largest swimming pools in the United States. The facility will be closing its doors shortly, and this event will provide local citizens one final farewell to a facility with deep nostalgia for area residents.

The Chamber looks forward to this exciting event. “After battling the many logistic and economic challenges of the past few years, the business community of Burbank now has plenty to celebrate.” – says Jamie Keyser-Thomas, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. “These Excellence Awards are the perfect opportunity to applaud the spirit of our resilient small businesses, honor some exemplary Burbank organizations, and cherish the many fond memories we have of the Pickwick Gardens.”

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce has been increasingly active in promoting its members and programs to promote the Burbank business community, including spotlighting local businesses through its successful “Chow Down Burbank” and “What’s Brewing in Burbank” campaigns and events.

Burbank Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards

Date: Saturday, April 30th, 2022

Time: 6:00 – 10:00pm

Location: Pickwick Gardens and Bowl, 1001 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506

Parking: Plenty of free, on-site parking available

Attire: Casual, spring resort-ware

Tickets: $125 per person and are available for purchase here

Event, sponsorship, and membership information are available at https://burbankchamber.org

By providing advocacy, resources, and connections, the mission of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce is to be the leading public policy advocate for business, promote economic growth, be a strategic partner in initiatives that enhance and preserve the quality of life in the Burbank community, and provide valued services to our members.