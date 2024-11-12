Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Senator Portantino Celebrate the Arts and Entertainment Industry

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, invited the public to a special celebration honoring the arts and entertainment industry and recognizing the historic studios that have solidified Burbank’s reputation as the “Media Capital of the World.”



This highly anticipated event aimed to spotlight Burbank’s iconic role in film and television production, where major studios and creative companies continue to produce globally recognized content. From Warner Bros. and Disney to smaller independent studios, Burbank’s entertainment sector has long served as a cornerstone of the city’s economy and cultural identity.



“We are proud to honor the studios and artists that contribute to making Burbank a worldwide center for entertainment and creativity,” said Senator Portantino. “This celebration is about recognizing the vital role these institutions play not only in our local community but also in shaping culture on a global scale.”



As the industry faces challenges from emerging technologies and changing market dynamics, events like this underscore the Chamber’s and Senator’s commitment to supporting and advocating for the arts. Attendees included representatives from various studios, local businesses, artists, and community members, all coming together to celebrate the achievements and enduring impact of Burbank’s entertainment community.



Through this gathering, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce continues to strengthen ties between local government, the arts, and business sectors, fostering a thriving creative economy that inspires many.





(Photo by © Ross A Benson) (Photo by © Ross A Benson) (Photo by © Ross A Benson) (Photo by © Ross A Benson) (Photo by © Ross A Benson) (Photo by © Ross A Benson) (Photo by © Ross A Benson)