Burbank Chamber of Commerce Celebrates the First Anniversary of Run Out Groove Records

On Friday, August 25, 2023, Magnolia Park in Burbank buzzed with energy and the aroma of diverse cuisines as the Burbank Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Run Out Groove Records. Owned by the dynamic duo of Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson, this boutique record store opened its doors to the music-loving community in June 2022. This joyous occasion was timed to coincide with the rejuvenated Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays event, which is organized by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association.

A point of pride for Run Out Groove Records’ co-owner Jeff Ferguson was that he played an instrumental role in the return of Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays. Ferguson remarked, “We originally planned to use a food truck night as part of our grand opening last year, but sadly, the events were canceled before we had a chance, so we never got around to having a grand opening. Now that they’re back, we made sure our anniversary ribbon-cutting was part of the fun.”

The ceremony drew an impressive turnout that included Burbank Vice Mayor Nick Schultz, Burbank City Councilmember Nikki Perez, California State Senator Anthony Portantino and his Field Rep, Arda Tchakian, and Jim Roy, Field Representative for California State Senator Caroline Menjivar. This impressive lineup was joined by a multitude of friends, regulars of the store, and members of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors can delve into the musical treasures at Run Out Groove Records from Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Extended hours on most Fridays and Saturdays allow for even more browsing time for enthusiasts.

About RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS: Nestled in Burbank, California’s bustling Magnolia Park shopping district, RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS is a haven for vinyl enthusiasts. Specializing in rock, jazz, and sounds from the 1960s and beyond, the store offers a thoughtfully curated collection of vinyl records, vintage concert posters, tees, and literature on iconic musicians. Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson’s love for music shines through in every corner of the store, reinforcing their commitment to championing artists and their myriad expressions.