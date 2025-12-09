Burbank Chamber of Commerce Gather For Holiday Mixer & Cheer

Many of the guests at this year’s Burbank Chamber Holiday Mixer recall the venue’s name as Dalt’s, from many years ago. The mixer was held at the New Capital Bar & Grille, and what a fantastic venue it is. Guests were offered several horderves, and the bar was hopping.

Chamber CEO Jamie Keyser Thomas welcomed all members and guests, and Board Chair Carmenita Helligar made some announcements.

The usual raffle drawing was very popular, as guests bought many tickets for the opportunity drawings.