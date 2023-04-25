Burbank Chamber of Commerce Launches New, Updated Website

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of its new website, featuring fresh branding, updated content, state-of-the-art connectivity, easy-to-use navigation features, and user interaction to benefit all visitors. The website offers a variety of new benefits, including ad space opportunities in a prime location on the home page, elevated ways for business marketing through social media and eBlasts, access to the digital Guide to Burbank, a membership benefits package, and key business tools and resources.

One of the website’s fundamental aspects is its robust community calendar which showcases a variety of activities taking place throughout the city and opportunities for local businesses to get involved in the community and share their event content. The website also provides access to the City of Burbank and community resources like Burbank 311 and paints a picture of Burbank at a glance. It also highlights the Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassadors, and staff. Also featured is information on the Burbank Young Professionals program, which provides young emerging business professionals with the opportunity to connect with other like-minded individuals looking to grow their businesses and career aspirations.

Included is information, photos, and video footage for the Chamber office rental space in the state-of-the-art boardroom and inviting outdoor patio area. This is an added benefit when you’re looking for a beautiful space for your next office meeting, mixer, or event. The website provides unique features that will make any engagement best in class.

The new website is membership focused, with a personal touch that spotlights member testimonials, sponsors, and information about their business. It also provides a look into the Chamber Economic Alliance, a partnership between the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, City of Burbank, and other large-scale business anchors in our city.

“We are thrilled to launch this incredible new website, which provides our members and the local business community with even more resources and opportunities to stay connected and succeed,” said Chamber CEO, Jamie Keyser Thomas. “We believe that the new website will be an invaluable tool for businesses in Burbank and beyond.”

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce invites you to visit their new website at www.burbankchamber.org and explore the expansive list of upscale features. For more information about the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and its programs and services, please contact info@burbankchamber.org.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Media City Design for the development and design of this exceptionally functional, cutting-edge new website. With its advanced features and seamless user experience, we are eagerly looking forward to inviting everyone to explore and experience it.