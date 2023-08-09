Burbank Chamber of Commerce Presents the 2023-2024 Guide to Burbank

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is proud to unveil the 2023-2024 Guide to Burbank, a comprehensive resource designed to showcase the very best of the city. This latest edition promises to be an indispensable tool for businesses and residents, offering a detailed look into what makes Burbank a unique and special community.

The Guide to Burbank is not just another city directory. It encompasses landmark attractions, a full membership directory, city resources, and an exclusive inside peek into the workings of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. Together, these features provide an in-depth exploration of Burbank’s rich history, thriving business community, and vibrant culture.

The digital edition of the 2023-2024 Guide to Burbank is now available for viewing at www.burbankchamber.org/guidetoburbank

For more information, please contact the Burbank Chamber of Commerce directly at (818) 846 – 3111 or email info@burbankchamber.org

About the Burbank Chamber of Commerce: The Burbank Chamber of Commerce has been serving the local business community for over a century. As the voice of local businesses, the Chamber works tirelessly to promote growth, prosperity, and a better quality of life in the city.