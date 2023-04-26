Burbank Chamber to Honor Businesses at Excellence Awards on May 13

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members, small businesses, city leaders and dignitaries to their second annual Business Excellence Awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our city’s local business community. This prestigious event recognizes the best and brightest businesses in Burbank, and honors their contributions to the local economy and community.

The event is being held on May 13th from 6:00-9:30 PM at the Burbank Water and Power’s Ron E. Davis Eco-Campus Courtyard. The campus is one of the only California Leed Platinum Warehouse and Service Centers and is 100% sustainable. The eco friendly courtyard captures water in several different ways to be reused and the only fresh water is in the drinking fountains. Gardens can be found on ground level as well as the roofs to help keep the building cooler and to recycle rain water.

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the awards which will include six honorees and a Centennial Legacy Tribute to The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. to celebrate their 100 year anniversaries.

The event honorees are:

Small Business of the Year: Tallyrand Restaurant

Emerging Small Business of the Year: Media City Design

Community Impact Award: West Coast Customs

Heroes of Burbank: Road Kings

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Nathaniel Beaver (Parry Riposte Films)

Heart of the City Recognition: Ross Benson

The honorees for the categories will be receiving an award and recognition and were decided on by the Chamber’s Board of Directors with input from the City of Burbank, although next year they will be moving to an application submission process. At the event, guests will enjoy music, a photo op area, silent auction, opportunity drawing, and a variety of food and beverage vendors from Taste of Burbank, showcasing delicious bites and flavors.

Burbank Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 6:00 – 9:30pm

Location: Ron E. Davis Eco-Campus Courtyard, 164 Magnolia Blvd. Burbank

Tickets: $100 before April 30/ $125 After April 30

Tickets, Event info, and sponsorship opportunities are available HERE