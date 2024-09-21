Burbank Charitable Organizations Unite to Host Candidate Forums Ahead of November 2024 Elections

Three key Burbank organizations—Leadership Burbank, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation (BAEF)—are joining together to host a series of Candidate Forums to provide the community with an opportunity to engage directly with local candidates. These forums will focus on key leadership positions for the upcoming November 2024 elections and aim to foster civic engagement for a better Burbank.

The first Candidate Forum will take place on Thursday, September 26th, at 5:30 PM, at Woodbury University. This forum will feature the nine candidates running for the two full-term seats on the Burbank City Council. These seats carry four-year terms commencing on December 16, 2024, and ending on December 18, 2028. Moderating this forum will be Paul Herman, Burbank Chamber Board Chair, and Carmenita Helligar, incoming Board Chair.

The second Candidate Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9th, at 5:30 PM at Luther Burbank Middle School. It will focus on the five candidates running for the three full-term seats on the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) School Board. This election marks BUSD’s first-ever by-district election, with candidates representing Trustee Areas No. 1, No. 2, and No. 5. The moderators for this event will be Dr. Michael Cusumano, professor at Pepperdine University, and Trena Pitchford, Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors.

Voter engagement in these forums is critical, as the upcoming BUSD election reflects the district’s new governance model. In 2023, the BUSD Board of Education transitioned from the previous “at-large” format, where voters chose board members from a single pool, to a “by-district” model, which divides the city into five trustee areas. Candidates are elected by voters in their respective trustee areas but will collectively govern the entire district once in office.

The importance of civic participation is highlighted by leaders from all three organizations hosting the forums:

Jamie Keyser Thomas, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, emphasized:

“Hosting candidate forums is a vital opportunity for our community to engage directly with those who seek to represent us. It ensures an informed electorate and fosters a transparent dialogue about the issues that matter most to Burbank.”

Trena Pitchford, Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors, echoed the sentiment:

“Leadership Burbank’s mission is to engage current and emerging leaders in service to the greater Burbank community. Our diverse alumni is filled with leaders who currently serve or have served as an elected official or as a volunteer impacting those in need through the work of a local charity or city commission. Civic engagement is critically important for an even better Burbank. We are thrilled to partner with other civically minded charities and host this nonpartisan forum for every voter in Burbank, because leadership matters.”

Brenda Etterbeek, Chair of the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation, stressed the importance of the upcoming school board election:

“As we approach the upcoming school board election, every vote plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our children’s education. School board members make critical decisions that impact everything from curriculum development to school safety. By voting, you’re ensuring that our schools have the resources and leadership necessary to help students thrive.”

Both Candidate Forums are free and non-partisan, with expert moderators guiding the discussions to ensure an informative experience for all voters. Burbank residents are encouraged to attend and can RSVP through the following link: https://leadershipburbank.org/events.

For more information about the upcoming elections, visit the Burbank City Clerk’s Office at https://www.burbankca.gov/web/city-clerks-office/november-5-2024-general-municipal-election.

About the Burbank Chamber of Commerce:

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to empowering local businesses and fostering a thriving community. Through advocacy, education, and networking, we aim to drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Burbank. Learn more at www.burbankchamber.org.

About Leadership Burbank:

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Leadership Burbank provides educational and motivational programs for current and emerging leaders. Our mission is to develop ideas and solutions that create a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community. For more details, visit http://leadershipburbank.org.

About the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF):

BAEF is the only organization raising funds for all Burbank public schools. Through grants, BAEF has awarded over $1.2 million to Burbank Unified School District for essential programs, equipment, and supplies. Learn more at https://burbankartsanded.org.