Burbank Chief Information Officer Kevin Gray Recognized

The City of Burbank’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kevin Gray has been honored as a 2023 CIO Award winner in the Large & Enterprise Organization Division by the Info-Tech Research Group. This award acknowledges Information Technology (IT) leaders and their teams for delivering exceptional value to their organizations while achieving high scores in stakeholder satisfaction.

Kevin Gray, Chief Information Officer for the City of Burbank

The recognition stems from the outstanding performance and dedication of Kevin Gray and his team, as reflected in the CIO Visions Survey conducted in 2022. This survey not only highlighted the IT Department’s commitment to excellence in the City of Burbank but also showcased their ability to drive innovation, implement effective strategies, and exceed stakeholder expectations.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with the 2023 CIO Award from Info-Tech Research Group. This achievement reflects the collective effort and dedication of our entire IT team and their commitment to delivering high value innovation and service for the entire Burbank community,” said Chief Information Officer Kevin Gray.

Info-Tech Research Group is a leading IT research and advisory firm that provides practical solutions to help IT leaders make informed decisions. The CIO Award recognizes excellence in IT leadership and celebrates those who contribute significantly to the success of their organizations. For more information about Info-Tech Research Group and this award, visit: https://www.infotech.com/benchmarking/cio-awards.