Burbank Children’s Author, Mary Brodsky, Shares Release of Books at Barnes and Noble Storytime

Born, raised, and still living in our beautiful and vibrant city of Burbank, Mary Brodsky, is a beloved children’s author, that has woven tales of enchantment, fantasy, adventure and magic into her books. Brodsky will be holding a story time at the Burbank Barnes and Noble this Saturday, July 27th, where she will be reading three of her newly released children’s books.

Brodsky’s journey into the world of writing began in 2012, but before finding her passion in being an author, Brodsky owned a charming tea house in Burbank, a place where stories were shared over steaming cups of tea and delicate pastries. She was also a decided stay-at-home mom to two children and now, prides herself on being a devoted grandmother.

“As a grandmother, my heart swells with joy every time I see a young parent reading one of my books to their child. I’ve always believed that the power of storytelling can shape the way we see the world, and I hope to impart a bit of that magic to every reader who comes across my work,” shares Brodsky.

Mary Brodsky with her book Agua Swims Away.

While Brodksy currently has one self-published book and one out from a publisher, it’s her new 10-book series, published by Rebel Book Press, called The Forever Forest Series, that she is so excited to share to the Burbank community. The books are intertwined with magical stories of discovery, and the first three are currently out for purchase now.

Book one, Dew Falls Lightly, follows Dew the fairy on a wondrous journey as she discovers the true meaning of kindness and responsibility, inspiring young readers to think about their own actions and the impact they have on others, while addressing the themes of empathy and forgiveness. Book two, Zee Works Alone, tells the story of the independent little fairy named Zee, who tries to do things all by herself but soon learns there is no need to stress when you have friends who love you and are happy to help. Book three, Agua Swims Away, tells the tale of a fairy searching for adventure and travels to the ocean where sharks, dolphins, and the blazing sun, teach her that even though she had some fun, there is no place like home.

All three books will be read at the Burbank Barnes and Nobles location this Saturday, July 27th, at 11:00AM. The first 20 people to purchase a book will receive a specially made fairy cookie. The event will highlight the release of the first three books, and grow excitement around her fourth book in the series coming out July 30th. The lat six will be released quickly over the next six months.

“My goal is to remind parents of the sweetness of life and the importance of instilling good morals and sensitivity to others in their children. In our fast-paced society, it’s easy to lose sight of the simple pleasures in life. But by sharing my stories, I hope to encourage a return to a kinder, more compassionate way of living,” Brodsky explains. Her books, filled with heartwarming narratives and valuable lessons, are a testament to this mission.

Brodsky’s writing process is as unique as she is. “As for my writing process, I must admit that my mind is a bit of a crowded place. Every situation in my life starts a storyline in my mind, and sometimes it gets so crowded up there that I wish for a good knock on the head just for some peace and quiet! (I’m only half-joking, of course.) That’s one of the reasons why I love writing so much. When I start putting all those thoughts down on paper, I create a bit of space in my head to breathe and think.”

Diversity is a cornerstone of Brodsky’s work. Having traveled extensively and met people from all walks of life, she understands the beauty and variety of our world. “One thing that’s especially important to me is the diversity in my books. It’s crucial that children see and celebrate this diversity from a young age, and my books featuring characters from different nationalities and backgrounds aim to do just that. I want little ones to understand that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, and personalities,” she emphasizes.

As Mary Brodsky continues to share her stories with the world, her words serve as a gentle reminder of the importance of kindness, diversity, and the simple joys of life. “Thank you for taking the time to read a little bit about me and my work. It brings me immense joy to know that my stories are out in the world, spreading a message of kindness, diversity, and sweetness,” she says with heartfelt gratitude.

You can learn more about Mary Brodsky and her books at https://alwaysandforeverbooks.com/.