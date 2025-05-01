Burbank Chorale Spring Concert: Love is in the Air Coming May 10

The Burbank Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, presents our Spring Concert: Love is in the Air. Join the Burbank Chorale for an evening of music celebrating love in its many expressions. This eclectic program spans centuries and styles, from Renaissance madrigals and opera classics to timeless pop and contemporary favorites.

Featured selections include Eric Whitacre’s breathtaking Cloudburst, Randall Thompson’s iconic Alleluia, beloved songs by The Beatles, Billy Joel, and ABBA, and stirring works by Puccini, Copland, Lauridsen, and more.

WHAT:

Founded in 1920, the Burbank Chorale is the longest continuously performing arts organization in the San Fernando Valley and one of the oldest musical groups in the state of California. Throughout its distinguished history, the Burbank Chorale has won numerous awards and has performed at historic events including Olympic Chorus during the 1932 Olympic games held in Los Angeles, and the World’s Fair expositions in San Diego in 1935 and San Francisco in 1939. In 2007 and 2010, members of the Burbank Chorale performed at Carnegie Hall under the baton of John Rutter.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 1o, 2025

7:30PM

WHERE:

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

1920 W Glenoaks Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91201

TICKETS:

Advance tickets: $15

General Admission: $20 at the door.

For more information call 818-759-9177

Buy Tickets Online – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burbank-chorale-love-is-in-the-air-tickets-1317054137379