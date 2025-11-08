The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Heritage Commission beginning November 7, 2025 through December 8, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, December 8, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the December 16, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term and must complete the term before applying to serve on another board, commission, or committee. In addition, all applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Heritage Commission Information

The Commission shall be composed of members with a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in historic preservation. To the extent possible, at least two (2) members should have professional backgrounds in a discipline related to historic preservation. The Power of the Commission shall be as follows:

Review all applications for approval of Designated Historic Resources and make a recommendation to the City Council for the approval, denial, or modiﬁcation to the application. Review the City’s criteria for Designated Historic Resources and make recommendations to the City Council for changes to the designation criteria or procedures, as appropriate. Review and make decisions on all applications for Permits to Alter Designated Historic Resources. Review ongoing maintenance requirements for Designated Historic Resources. Nominate historic resources for listing and/or designation at the state or federal level.

Review and make recommendations to the City Council on all regulations and policies related to historic preservation including but not limited to: General Plan amendments, Speciﬁc Plans, and Zoning Ordinance amendments.

Review and make recommendations on environmental documents for projects that have the potential to cause a signiﬁcant adverse impact on Designated or Eligible Historic Resources.

Perform any other functions as directed by the City Council.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 (818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.