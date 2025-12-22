Burbank City Council Adopts Ordinance Prohibiting Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

On December 16, 2025, the Burbank City Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers within the City of Burbank. The ordinance updates the Burbank Municipal Code to promote public health, reduce noise impacts, and support the transition to cleaner landscaping practices.

To support a smooth transition, the ordinance includes a one-year grace period for residents and business owners to shift to zero-emission leaf blowers. During this grace period, City staff will conduct extensive community outreach focused on education and awareness, including multilingual materials and resources to help address potential economic impacts and equipment replacement costs. Outreach efforts will also highlight the benefits of zero-emission equipment and provide information on available incentives, rebates, and buyback programs.

During the one-year grace period, enforcement will focus on education. Code Compliance Inspectors will provide educational materials to those found using gas-powered leaf blowers. No administrative citations or other enforcement actions will be issued until January 1, 2027.

“This ordinance reflects the City Council’s goal of a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable community for everyone,” said Mayor Tamala Takahashi. “At the same time, we recognize the importance of prioritizing hands-on support and resources to ensure every resident and business has the practical tools and time necessary for a smooth transition.”

For information on incentive, rebate, and buyback programs for the phase-out of gas-powered engines, click here. To learn more about the ordinance, click here.