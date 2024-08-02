Burbank City Council Approves Modifications to Local Residential Tenant Protections  

On July 16, 2024, the Burbank City Council introduced an ordinance amending Chapter 4 (Residential Tenant Protections) of Title 5 (Police and Public Safety) by increasing relocation assistance for all no-fault just cause evictions and adding anti-retaliation tenant protection provisions (the “Ordinance”). The Ordinance also establishes a local enforcement mechanism by authorizing legal action and certain administrative remedies for violations of the Ordinance. The Council officially adopted the Ordinance during the July 30th Council Meeting, which will become effective on August 30, 2024. To read the full Ordinance, please click here.

On September 12, 2023, the Council adopted Urgency Ordinance No. 23-3999, increasing the relocation assistance for no-fault just cause eviction due to substantial remodel or demolition of a qualifying residential unit. Once effective, the Ordinance will supersede and increase the tenant protections from the existing Burbank Tenant Protection Urgency Ordinance, and terminate the Renter Relocation Assistance Interim Program that was approved by Council on June 13, 2023.

To learn more about Burbank’s Ordinance and other protective measures for landlords and tenants visit, www.burbankca.gov/tenantprotections or call the City of Burbank’s Housing Division at (818) 238-5180.