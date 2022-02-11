Burbank City Council Approves Mylar Balloon Ordinance

During January 11, 2022, City Council Meeting, the City Council approved the Mylar Ordinance, prohibiting the sale of mylar (metallic) balloons filled with helium or gas that is lighter than air. Mylar balloons may be sold if they are filled with air and are attached or mounted to a post or decorative structure at the point of sale. The City Ordinance goes into effect on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Mylar balloons are a safety hazard when they contact or come close to power lines. The electricity between the powerline and the conductive material from mylar balloons can cause power outages, explosions, downed power lines, and damaged infrastructure. One mylar balloon has the potential to leave hundreds of residents and businesses in the community without power for up to an hour or more.

“Mylar balloons are fun, but over the years they have caused hundreds of power outages in Burbank,” says Jeannine Edwards, Assistant General Manager of Sustainability, Marketing, and Strategy at Burbank Water and Power (BWP). “Our goal is to work with the community to help prevent power outages caused by mylar balloons. If you must have balloons filled with helium, you can always use latex balloons, those that don’t conduct electricity. Otherwise, we look forward to seeing all of the creative ways our community will use mylar balloons filled with air.”

Burbank residents and businesses can find more information on the Mylar Ordinance on the BWP website at BurbankWaterAndPower.com/mylar-balloons.