Burbank City Council Approves Resolution to Promote Free Public Transportation for Students

The Burbank City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to implement the BurbankBus Free Fare Program, extending complimentary rides to all Burbank middle and high school students who can display a valid student identification card. This initiative, which covers students from Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) and private schools, will significantly improve students’ mobility within the city while easing transportation costs for families.

Effective immediately, Burbank middle and high school students have unlimited, fare-free access to BurbankBus fixed-route transit services, which includes two fixed routes that connect to regional rail stations, including the Downtown Burbank Metrolink and Metro North Hollywood Station, and Airport area employment centers. Currently, BurbankBus provides over 180,000 rides annually and are looking for opportunities to improve and expand transit services.

In addition to launching the BurbankBus Free Fare Program, the City Council has also approved BurbankBus’s participation in the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (Metro) GoPass Program. This collaboration will enable students in participating schools in Los Angeles County, to ride BurbankBus and Metro (excluding Metro Micro transit) for free. By integrating into the GoPass initiative, BurbankBus extends fare-free public transportation to a broader student population, ensuring they have greater access to both educational and extracurricular opportunities. Implementing BurbankBus’s participation in GoPass will take approximately two months, as coordination with Metro is required to program the city’s existing TAP card readers on the buses.

For more information about BurbankBus, visit BurbankBus.

To learn more about METRO’s GoPass Program, visit METRO GoPass.