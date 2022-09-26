Burbank City Council Candidate Profile: Carmenita Helligar

Carmenita Helligar moved to Burbank almost 20 years ago after learning this was the site where The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was then being filmed. The New Jersey native is now involved in various local organizations such as Elevate Burbank, where she serves as a board member, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the BUSD. Helligar has always had a passion for people of all ages, as she once aspired to open a daycare center bringing together young children and senior citizens. In her myBurbank profile, the Burbank City Council candidate further opens up about her creative side and love of literature.

How long have you been a Burbank resident? I have been a Burbank resident for 18 years.

What first brought you to the city? Living on the East Coast and watching Jay Leno, and at the end it said it was taped in Burbank.

What do you enjoy most about Burbank? The look and feel of it. Burbank is a beautiful city.

Where is your go-to place to have a good time in Burbank? Flappers Comedy Club.

Tell us a little bit about your background leading up to your candidacy. I’m from New Jersey. I have a wonderful husband, three children, my niece and now a grandson. I love to create and design. I hold patent pending status on multiple children’s inventions. I’m a bookworm, so sitting on the library board brings me joy. I’m one of the founders of the nonprofit The Destiny Education Project that works to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in our schools. I am the founder/CEO of Local As Can Bee (LACB), an e-commerce marketplace for small business owners. Being a board member on Elevate Burbank is so important to me. Being a part of the DEI committee for the BUSD has been challenging and fulfilling at the same time.

What is a fun fact about yourself that you’d like to share? My dream growing up was to have a daycare center that cared for young children and seniors at the same time. I always felt like that is the perfect symbiotic relationship – where young children breathe life into the seniors, and the seniors pour knowledge about life into the youth.

Note: Some answers have been edited for clarity. All answers are provided by candidates and do not denote verification on behalf of myBurbank.