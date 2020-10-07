Burbank City Council Extends Commercial Eviction Ordinance to December 31

The Burbank City Council approved amending the Urgency Eviction Ordinance applying only to commercial evictions. Residential evictions continue to fall under State legislation AB 3088.

The Burbank Eviction Ordinance does not forgive the payment of rent, but rather acknowledges a commercial tenant is still obligatedto pay any missed rentas deferred payments. Any deferred rent will be due six months after the end of the expiration of the Ordinance. The approved Ordinance expires December 31, 2020. This means all deferred rent would be due on June 30, 2021. Additionally, the Property Owner may not charge or collect interest, late fees or other penalties that could accrue on unpaid rent through the end of the six-month grace period.

The City Council continues to encourage both residential and commercial tenants to pay any portion of the rent they can afford, to speak with the landlords and if possible, work out a repayment plan.

Extension of Urgency Eviction Ordinance as to Commercial Tenants Urgency Eviction Ordinance 20-3, 942