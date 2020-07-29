Burbank City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium Through September

The Burbank City Council voted to extend the Urgency Eviction Ordinance at last night’s City Council meeting. The renewal means that evictions of residential and certain commercial tenants for non-payment of rent caused by the Coronavirus will still be prohibited through September 30, 2020.

Renters are obligated to pay lawfully charged rent and under the July 28 Ordinance and will have six months to repay any back due rent from the termination of the City of Burbank’s eviction moratorium. The previous Ordinance required repayment to occur November 30, 2020.

Additionally, the Ordinance added a provision that owners may not charge or collect interest, late fees or other penalties that could accrue on unpaid rent delayed during the term of the eviction moratorium and/or for the six-month grace period. This applies during the term of the City of Burbank’s eviction moratorium beginning on the first day of the original Eviction Ordinance enacted on March 17, 2020.

If a tenant already has paid any such fees, interest or penalties, no refund or credit is due from the owner to the tenant.

If the outstanding rent has not been paid within the six month grace period, beginning the day after the grace period, the owner may charge and collect interest, late fees or other penalties allowed in the lease for any rent payments still owing.

The Ordinance excludes commercial property leased by a tenant that is a multi-national company, a publicly traded company, or a company that is not eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

For residential tenants, the Landlord Tenant Commission continues to be a resource to help educate landlords and tenants, and has assisted with several mediation cases during the pandemic. They meet at 6:15 p.m. the first Monday of each month. Landlords and tenants with questions, should call 818-238-5180.