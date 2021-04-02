Burbank City Council Extends Local Commercial Eviction Ordinance until June 30, 2021

The Burbank City Council approved extending the Local Commercial Eviction Ordinance in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The approved Ordinance expires June 30, 2021, unless extended again.

The Ordinance does not forgive the payment of rent, but rather acknowledges a commercial tenant is still obligated to pay any missed rent as deferred payments. Any deferred rent will be due six months after the end of the expiration of the Ordinance. With the extension, this means all deferred rent would be due on December 31, 2021. Additionally, the Property Owner may not charge or collect interest, late fees or other penalties that could accrue on unpaid rent through the end of the six-month grace period. Residential evictions continue to fall under State legislation AB 3088/SB 91.

The City Council continues to encourage both residential and commercial tenants to pay any portion of the rent they can afford, to speak with landlords and if possible, work out a repayment plan.

Extension of Urgency Eviction Ordinance as to Commercial Tenants Urgency Eviction Ordinance 20-3, 942