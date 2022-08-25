Burbank City Council Extends Moratorium on New Gun Stores

On Tuesday August 24th, 2022, Burbank City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting. Councilmember Bob Frutos, who is retiring at the end of the year, was absent from the meeting.

Following roll call and brief announcements, the city council reviewed and discussed the consent calendar. The consent calendar is a grouping of agenda items that are voted on at once.

Among the collection of agenda items were a designation of Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees and the approval of Burbank’s Tournament of Roses 2023 Float design. The consent calendar was approved almost unanimously, with Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony voting in dissent on an item that called for resuming power shut-offs and late fees for small commercial customers.

Moving on from the consent calendar, the city council was given a presentation on the feasibility of extending the moratorium on new gun stores in Burbank. During a July 26th meeting, the city council adopted an urgency ordinance establishing a moratorium on new firearm retailers, which was set to expire on September 9th.

In their presentation, city staff laid out a case for why the council should extend the moratorium. City staff believes that, given an extension of the moratorium, they’ll have more time to review potential local regulations to put into place regarding gun stores.

Commenting on the proposed extension of the moratorium, Mayor Jess Talamantes stated, “let staff do their due diligence.”

“Sometimes haste makes waste,” said the Mayor. “I believe we should do this right.”

Following some brief discussion, the council voted 4-0 to extend the moratorium for another 10 months and 15 days in order to review potential regulations. The moratorium is now set to expire on July 24th, 2023.