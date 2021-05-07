Burbank City Council Extends Outdoor Dining Program Through the End of 2021

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the Burbank City Council approved extending the Outdoor Dining Program including continued use of public sidewalks citywide and parking spaces and in-street parklet dining on San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The approved resolution expires December 31, 2021, unless extended again.

“Throughout the COVID pandemic, the City has had to adapt quickly to develop innovative ways to keep our small business community afloat while maintaining public safety,” said Mayor Bob Frutos. “Creating safe outdoor dining opportunities for businesses across the City has been a great success for both our restaurant owners and community members.”

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

A restaurant seeking to participate in the citywide Outdoor Dining Program may file a permit application with the Public Works Department, which is subject to the approval of the Director pursuant to the Resolution and guidelines. For more information and to set an appointment, contact the Public Works Office at 818-238-3950. Appointments are available Monday – Friday from 8:00AM to noon.

Learn more about what is currently permitted by the LA County Health Order here and learn about ways the City of Burbank is assisting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Extended Resolution of Outdoor Dining Program