Burbank City Council Member Nikki Perez Appointed to the California Film Commission by Governor Newsom

Burbank City Council Member Nikki Perez has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve on the California Film Commission, the state agency responsible for promoting and sustaining California’s film and television industry.

Council Member Perez’s appointment marks the first time a Burbank City Council member has been selected to serve on the California Film Commission.

“Burbank knows the power of the entertainment industry and all the people behind it – it isn’t just part of our identity, it’s the backbone of our local economy,” said Council Member Perez, “This is why I’m deeply honored to serve on our State’s Film Commission and look forward to representing our community and building on our work with partners across the state to support production in California.”

The California Film Commission works to attract and retain film, television, and commercial production throughout the state, administers the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program, and serves as a liaison between the entertainment industry, local governments, and state agencies.

For more information about the California Film Commission, visit film.ca.gov.