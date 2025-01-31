Burbank City Council: Sanctuary City Status For Media Capital Of The World?

The first step was taken during the six-plus hour meeting.

There are sanctuary states and sanctuary cities and on the docket at the most recent Burbank City Council meeting that lasted slightly longer than six hours, was whether the media capital of the world should also be one.

The definition of a sanctuary city is a municipality that limits or denies its cooperation with the national government in enforcing immigration law.

The very first sanctuary city in the United States was Berkeley, California, in November 1971.

The meeting was a first step on the possibility that Burbank will be a sanctuary city. There will be other meetings on the same subject.

The five members, Mayor Nikki Perez, Vice Mayor Tamara Takahashi, Member Zizette Mullins, Member Konstantine Anthony and Member Christopher John Rizzotti, passed a motion directing that the staff to develop a resolution extending the California Values Act (SB 54) to all city employee practices.

In it, the staff will ensure the policy is widely shared with the community and provide information on both state and local laws. Also it will promote “Know Your Rights” workshops.

The staff will also formalize a policy prohibiting the collection of immigrant status information unless it is explicitly required for the administration of city services.

Early in the meeting, in excess of fifty people spoke in person or via the phone during the public comments section.

Among the speakers were Burbank Unified School District President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, former president and current member Dr. Emily Weisberg, and former Burroughs High Associated Student Body President Ever Huerta.

“Let’s make sure we are not breaking up families,” said Aghakhanian, an immigrant himself.

“Let’s be on the right side of history,” said Weisberg, who is a history teacher. “We want everyone in Burbank to feel safe.”

Huerta is a student at Cal State University Northridge and spoke eloquently. “The city runs on the backs of immigrants,” he pointed out.

One female speaker from Burbank High said, “We don’t want Burbank to be a hub for deportation. No one should live in fear.”

Another speaker remarked, “Immigrants make the city strong,” while another person quoted folk singer and political activist Woody Guthrie, and said, “this land is your land, this land is my land, this land was made for you and me.”

Another speaker chimed in with, “Living in fear is not the way to live,” while another referenced the 1947 classic book, The Diary Of Anne Frank, and said, “Protect people now.”

Each and every speaker was in favor of Burbank being a sanctuary city and many cited the plusses in diversity.

It was also noted that Burbank Airport is not protected because it’s not located in a sanctuary city. Takahashi said she hopes that the Burbank airport is designated a sanctuary airport.

Takahashi also produced a framed Burbank newspaper from February 1942 that is in her house in which Japanese people, some born in Japan and some born in the United States, were ordered to report to internment camps three days from this notice.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, then U.S. president, signed Executive Order 9066 in which 120,000 men, women and children of Japanese ancestry were placed in camps, mostly on the West Coast, until March 1946.

Under Donald Trump who took office as president in January, immigration enforcement operations have begun.

On January 26, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that it had arrested 956 people, but according to NBC News, the number of arrests was closer to 1.200 and that 613 were considered “criminal arrests.” The following day, ICE arrested 1,179 people.

The Trump administration wants to conduct major immigration sweeps in three United States cities per week.

The sweeps by ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other federal agencies attempt to target criminals but there are concerns that many immigrants are law-abiding citizens and will also be swept in.