Burbank City Council to Discuss if Burbank Should Become a Sanctuary City

Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be discussing a topic that might bring with it national attention.

The City of Burbank finds itself at a critical crossroads in the national debate over immigration enforcement, with significant legal, financial, and ethical stakes. As local jurisdictions across California re-examine their policies in response to a January 2025 presidential executive order, Burbank’s decisions could have profound consequences for its immigrant community, public safety, and city operations.

The Federal Mandate vs. Local Autonomy

The January 2025 executive order directs the federal government to penalize jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, often referred to as “sanctuary jurisdictions.” The order calls for the creation of Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTFs) in every state and threatens to withhold federal funding from non-compliant cities. The federal government argues that such policies obstruct immigration enforcement, citing the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) as evidence of federal supremacy in immigration matters.

However, Burbank, like many California cities, operates under the framework of state laws like the “Values Act” (SB 54), which restricts local law enforcement from engaging in civil immigration enforcement. Under current policy, the Burbank Police Department prohibits using city resources for immigration enforcement and explicitly bans detaining individuals for civil immigration violations. While this policy aligns with state law and aims to build trust with the city’s immigrant population, it stops short of formally declaring Burbank a “sanctuary city.”

The Stakes for Burbank

If Burbank Adopts Sanctuary Policies: Community Trust and Safety: Advocates argue that adopting formal sanctuary policies could strengthen trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities, encouraging undocumented residents to report crimes without fear of deportation. This could improve public safety overall.

Advocates argue that adopting formal sanctuary policies could strengthen trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities, encouraging undocumented residents to report crimes without fear of deportation. This could improve public safety overall. Moral and Ethical Leadership: A formal stance could demonstrate Burbank’s commitment to civil rights and due process, aligning with California’s progressive stance on immigration.

A formal stance could demonstrate Burbank’s commitment to civil rights and due process, aligning with California’s progressive stance on immigration. Financial Risks: On the downside, the federal government could delay, reduce, or even eliminate federal funding for Burbank. This could jeopardize essential city operations and infrastructure projects. The Burbank Staff Report warns that such funding losses “would be detrimental to various City operations and projects.”

On the downside, the federal government could delay, reduce, or even eliminate federal funding for Burbank. This could jeopardize essential city operations and infrastructure projects. The Burbank Staff Report warns that such funding losses “would be detrimental to various City operations and projects.” Legal Exposure: Federal authorities have signaled the possibility of legal action against local officials implementing sanctuary policies. The America First Legal Foundation has threatened criminal liability and civil lawsuits for “shielding” undocumented individuals. If Burbank Rejects Sanctuary Policies: Federal Compliance: Aligning with federal enforcement efforts could protect Burbank from financial penalties and legal challenges. This would ensure continued access to federal funding for critical projects and operations.

Aligning with federal enforcement efforts could protect Burbank from financial penalties and legal challenges. This would ensure continued access to federal funding for critical projects and operations. Community Backlash: Rejecting sanctuary policies could alienate the city’s immigrant population, many of whom contribute significantly to the local economy and culture. It could also strain the relationship between law enforcement and residents, potentially reducing public safety as community members hesitate to engage with authorities.

Rejecting sanctuary policies could alienate the city’s immigrant population, many of whom contribute significantly to the local economy and culture. It could also strain the relationship between law enforcement and residents, potentially reducing public safety as community members hesitate to engage with authorities. Ethical Considerations: Opponents argue that compliance with federal immigration enforcement could lead to family separations and exacerbate social inequities, tarnishing the city’s reputation as an inclusive and welcoming community.

Current Policy in Burbank

Although Burbank has not officially declared itself a sanctuary city, its policies already limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The Burbank Police Department prohibits officers from detaining individuals for civil immigration violations and ensures that crime victims can access U and T visas, providing temporary protection for those affected by certain crimes or human trafficking.

These measures aim to protect vulnerable individuals and prioritize local law enforcement’s role in community safety over federal immigration enforcement. However, the lack of a formal “sanctuary” designation reflects a cautious approach, likely influenced by concerns over potential federal retaliation.

Key Considerations for Burbank Leaders

City officials, including Police Chief Michael Albanese, City Manager Justin Hess, and City Attorney Joseph McDougall, face a complex decision. They must weigh the potential benefits of formally adopting sanctuary policies—such as fostering trust and protecting immigrant residents—against the significant financial and legal risks posed by federal enforcement actions.

At the same time, federal funding supports vital city programs and infrastructure. A decision to defy federal mandates could lead to budget shortfalls that affect everything from public safety to community services.

What’s at Stake for the Community?

For Burbank’s immigrant population, sanctuary policies represent more than a political statement; they are a lifeline. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has emphasized that ICE transfers without judicial warrants have eroded community trust and separated families. Burbank officials must consider whether the moral imperative to protect immigrant residents outweighs the potential financial and legal risks.

On the other hand, the federal government warns that sanctuary policies could shield dangerous individuals from accountability, endangering public safety and victimizing the very communities these policies aim to protect.

Conclusion

Burbank’s decision on sanctuary policies will not only shape its relationship with the federal government but also define its identity as a city. Whether the city chooses to adopt a formal sanctuary designation or maintain its current approach, the decision will carry far-reaching consequences for its residents, finances, and reputation.

In the face of mounting federal pressure, Burbank leaders must navigate this high-stakes issue with a clear-eyed assessment of the risks and benefits—and a deep commitment to the values that guide the community.