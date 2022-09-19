Burbank City Council to Hold Special Closed Session Meeting

Monday, the City of Burbank announced that the City Council would meet in a closed session on Tuesday at 3 pm to discuss the legal matters surrounding the Pickwick development at Main Street and Riverside Drive.
There will be three topics for discussion:
- Pickwick Investment LLC v. City Council of the City of Burbank, which is for petition for Writ of Mandate regarding Pickwick Investment, LLC SB 35 DenialProject
- California Department of Housing and Community Development Notice of Violation – Administrative Proceeding for a Notice of Violation concerning the denial of Pickwick Gardens Housing
- Yimby Law v. City Council of the City of Burbank, which is also for a Petition for Writ of Mandate regarding Pickwick Investment, LLC SB 35 Denial. This is a separate case from the above.
If you would like to address the Council regarding this, you may do so at 3 pm in the Council Chambers or by calling 818 238-3335, also at 3 pm. You may also email the Council before 2 pm on Tuesday.
It is unknown when they will report if they made any decisions. Usually, they wait until the next scheduled Council meeting, which will be September 27.