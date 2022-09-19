Burbank City Council to Hold Special Closed Session Meeting

Monday, the City of Burbank announced that the City Council would meet in a closed session on Tuesday at 3 pm to discuss the legal matters surrounding the Pickwick development at Main Street and Riverside Drive.

There will be three topics for discussion:

Pickwick Investment LLC v. City Council of the City of Burbank, which is for petition for Writ of Mandate regarding Pickwick Investment, LLC SB 35 DenialProject California Department of Housing and Community Development Notice of Violation – Administrative Proceeding for a Notice of Violation concerning the denial of Pickwick Gardens Housing Yimby Law v. City Council of the City of Burbank, which is also for a Petition for Writ of Mandate regarding Pickwick Investment, LLC SB 35 Denial. This is a separate case from the above.

If you would like to address the Council regarding this, you may do so at 3 pm in the Council Chambers or by calling 818 238-3335, also at 3 pm. You may also email the Council before 2 pm on Tuesday.

It is unknown when they will report if they made any decisions. Usually, they wait until the next scheduled Council meeting, which will be September 27.