Burbank City Council, Treasurer, School Board Elections Starting to Heat Up

Nominations for Burbank’s City Council and School Board upcoming elections are open with so far 10 candidates have registered to run for the city council’s two open seats, along with five for the school’s three open seats. The nomination period ends on August 7 for both the School Board and the City of Burbank. Current Councilmember Tim Murphy is seeking re-election after being appointed to fill the seat vacated by the death of Councilmember Will Rogers. Emily Gabel-Luddy has decided not to run again.

The elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3, coinciding with the General Election. Two city council member seats, the unexpired city treasure’s position, and three school board seats will be up for election. A November election date will be a first for Burbank. Measure V, passed in 2018, moved the city’s elections from Feb. and April in odd number years to coincide with the Statewide General Election in Nov. of even-numbered years.

As of July 27, the council field consists of; Konstantine Anthony, Linda S. Bessin, Richard G. Carr, Elliot A. Gannon, Michael Lee Gogin, Paul Richard Herman, Sharis M. Manokian, Timothy M. Murphy, Nick Schultz, and Tamala Takahashi.

The council member seats’ have four-year terms ending in 2024. The new City Treasurer will take over the unexpired seat left by Debbie Kukta whose term of office was to end Dec. 19, 2022. Kukta, a two-term treasurer, left for a position with the Burbank Unified School District as Assistant Superintendent of Administration Services in June of 2019. The new treasurer’s term will end Dec. 19, 2022. Temporary treasurer Krystle Ang Palmer’s position ends on Dec. 14.

So far Lindsey Francois, Krystle A. Palmer, and Darin B. Shea have applied.

Burbank’s Board of Education has three seats up for election. The three incumbents are board president Dr. Armond Aghakhanian and board members Steve Ferguson and Roberta Reynolds. A board term is four-years. All three have applied to retain their seats with former School Board member Larry Applebaum and middle school teacher Emily Weisberg also filing.

According to Burbank City Clerk Zizette Mullins on the City’s website, there are no propositions at this time.

Vote-by-mail and in-person voting will be methods to cast ballots. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the voting polls will be following CDC guidelines for in-person voting.