Burbank City Council Votes to Contract ‘Mask Police’ and Will Fine Offenders

The Burbank City Council this week voted 5-0 to enforce a mask order that can potentially fine people for not wearing a mask in public.

Councilmembers discussed many ways to have the public comply with social distance and mask orders from the County and were hesitant to put in a monetary fine. One problem with a mask ordinance is that police would have to issue citations, which would take their time away from patrol and fighting larger crimes.

By issueing an Order, the City Manager can now engage an outside vendor to come into the City to issue the citations. They will be instructed to first try to educate before citing.

Fines can go as high as $500 for repeated violations with the Staff Report citing:

The City’s Municipal Code Section 1-108.1 provides authority for the issuance of Administrative Citations for persons in violation of City code(s). The fine schedule as defined in the Code is $100 for a first citation, $200 for a second citation, and $500 for any subsequent citations issued for violations of the same ordinance within a 12-month period.

The current policy for businesses that are not in compliance with County orders will get a visit from Burbank’s Code Enforcement on a first complaint. If a second complaint is received, the police will go out and talk with the business and if a third complaint is then registered, Burbank will notify the County Health Department to take action.

There had been no policy for individuals until now.

During the meeting, officials said they would concentrate their efforts on the Chandler Bikeway and Downtown Burbank where they have seen the most problematic areas. There was no discussion yet as to the days and hours that the enforcement teams would be working or when they would start.

At this time there was no information given on how the public can report a problem. Calls have been going into the polce department who will respoond an officer to every call and document the situation.

Currently, Glendale, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Torrance all have mask orders with enforcement. Glendale and West Hollywood have police enforcing the Order while Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach both are using an outside contractor as Burbank will do.

Glendale Police (45 citations) and West Hollywood Sheriff Dupitties (approx. 20 to 25 citations) have not cited as many as the private companies that Hermosa Beach (283 citations) and Manhattan Beach (approx. 400 citations) have issued. The report also says that Hermosa Beach has had contact with 2,350 people, giving out 510 masks while Manhattan Beach did not give a contact count but has distributed approx 1400 masks.

It is not known if Burbank will contract with the company operating in those cities.

The Order will expire at the end of the year unless the public health situation changes

