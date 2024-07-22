Burbank City Employees Association Endorses Rizzotti for City Council

Lifelong Burbank resident and local small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from the Burbank City Employees Association today in his bid for Burbank City Council.

“When I think of Burbank I think of our motto: A city built by People, Pride and Progress. I directly associate this with the men and woman who work for our great city who put great effort to make sure our trash is picked up on Christmas Day, who come out at 3AM to tend to a tree that was blown over in a storm and who make sure that our roads are the best in the Los Angeles area” “I’m extremely proud to be endorsed by the Burbank City Employees Association who have over 750 people working in our city. I will stand with them to make sure their importance is recognized”

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Last week Rizzotti received the endorsement of Council Member Zizette Mullins and former Assemblyman Mike Gatto of the 43rd District.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2012, received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2013, was President of the Community Service Foundation in 2013, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2017 received the prestigious Cunningham community service award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for many years.

