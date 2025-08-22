Burbank City Hall Fountain Reopens

On a sweltering August morning, Burbank’s iconic City Hall Fountain splashed back to life, transforming from a drought-silenced relic into a gleaming symbol of community resilience.

Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi and Councilmembers Zizette Mullins and Christopher Rizzotti didn’t just cut a ribbon — they celebrated a comeback. “This is one of Burbank’s most recognizable and beloved landmarks,” Takahashi told a crowd of 70 supporters jockeying for a bit of shade under the trees. “It’s one of the uniting features of our city that brings us all together.”

Befitting the city known as “The Media Capital of the World,” the Burbank City Hall fountain has Hollywood credentials, starring in “The Rockford Files” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” But its real fame? Being Burbank’s living room — a stage for everything from solemn vigils to jolly holiday celebrations.

City Hall Fountain Ribbon Cutting

Temporarily shut down in 2022 during California’s severe drought, the fountain underwent a comprehensive renovation that began in April 2025. As Takahashi explained, “We turned it off to conserve water, but we didn’t want it to stay turned off forever.”

The renovation project focused on several key improvements, such as new hydraulics, improved waterproofing, repair of decorative tiles and iconic glazed terracotta fish spouts, installation of a new pump station and subterranean vault, and new hydraulics and a lighting system. “I encourage everyone to drive by in the evening and see how the lights bring new life and beauty to this beloved centerpiece of our city,” Takahashi said.

“Most importantly,” Takahashi noted, “the Fountain has been repiped to run on recycled water instead of potable water, keeping it beautiful while placing sustainability front and center.”

The renovation involved multiple city departments, including Burbank Water and Power, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation. Takahashi gave special recognition to Public Works Director Ken Berkman, praising him for completing the project just before his retirement as a “wonderful final contribution to the city of Burbank.”

“This fountain is more than just water and tile,” Takahashi emphasized. “It is a centerpiece of our city and our community… a symbol of our shared identity.”

She added, “For those of us fortunate enough to be a part of this community, the fountain’s greatest role wasn’t on TV, it’s in our own lives – moments when we walked or drove past, pausing to admire the beauty of this building and its fountain.”

Designed in 1941 by architects William Allen and George W. Lutzi, Burbank City Hall exemplifies the classic Moderne architectural style, with its decorative fountain serving as a centerpiece. According to Don Baldaseroni, a Burbank Heritage Commissioner since 2000, the building and fountain were dedicated in 1943 and have since been recognized on both the National Register of Historic Places and California Register of Historical Resources. The structure has continuously served as the city’s administrative center since its completion.

City Hall Fountain Ribbon Cutting

Among the crowd were city leaders including City Clerk Kimberley Clark, City Manager Justin Hess, Assistant City Manager Courtney Padgett, City Attorney Joseph MacDougall, Police Chief Rafael Quintero, Fire Chief Danny Alvarez, Parks and Recreation Director Marisa Garcia, and Burbank Chamber CEO Jamie Keyser-Thomas. Field representatives from the offices of Senator Caroline Menjivar and Assemblyman Nick Schultz attended as well.