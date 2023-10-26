Burbank City Treasurer Appointed as California Municipal Treasurers Association Southern Division Board Representative

The California Municipal Treasurers Association (CMTA) has appointed Burbank City Treasurer Krystle Palmer as the new CMTA Southern Division Board Representative.

Krystle Palmer

In this capacity as the CMTA Southern Division Board Representative, City Treasurer Krystle Palmer will represent Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties and advance the treasury profession.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the Executive Board of the California Municipal Treasurers Association. CMTA plays a key role in advancing municipal treasury functions and investment policies in California, and I look forward to working with our public sector agencies, districts, and state representatives to promote industry best practices in the management of our taxpayer dollars,” said City Treasurer Krystle Palmer.

CMTA is a professional organization governed by active public officials whose primary interest is to improve their function in local government. This body of representatives, responsible for public funds, works together to promote and enhance their fiduciary responsibilities for the communities they represent. To learn more about CMTA, visit www.cmta.org.