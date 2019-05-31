Burbank City Treasurer to Step Down to Take Position With Burbank School District

In a release sent out Friday, May 31, the Burbank Unified School District has hired Burbank City Treasurer Debbie Kukta to replace David Jaynes in the position of Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services. Jayne had announced earlier that he is retiring.

According to the City of Burbank Charter, because Kukta has already served more then half of her current term, the Burbank City Council will select a replacement to fill out her term.

The full release sent out by the school district:

On June 6, the Board of Education will vote on a contract for Debbie Kukta to become the District’s next Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services. After five years with the District, David Jaynes will be retiring. Superintendent of schools Dr. Matt Hill praised Mr. Jaynes for his service. “Mr. Jaynes has been a steadying force within the District over the past five years during very difficult financial times. While it is a major loss to see Mr. Jaynes leave, we feel we have selected an outstanding person to take the baton from Mr. Jaynes. We wish Mr. Jaynes nothing but happiness in retirement.”

Ms. Kukta has an impressive background that will help guide the District in the future. A Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant, Ms. Kukta has served as Treasurer for the City of Burbank since July 2012.

A product of Burbank schools, Ms. Kukta earned a Bachelor of Science – Business Administration (Accounting) degree from California State University, Northridge, and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Ms. Kukta started her career with the international accounting firm of KPMG, conducting audits of banks, insurance companies, cities, and school districts; she subsequently joined Trojan Rivet Corporation, working her way up to the position of President.

With her two sons in Burbank schools, Ms. Kukta volunteered through PTA, Site Council, and the District’s Budget Advisory Committee before running for BUSD’s school board in 2005, serving seven years before her appointment as Burbank’s City Treasurer.

Ms. Kukta shared that when she heard about Mr. Jaynes’ retirement she felt that she would be the strongest candidate to successfully guide the District through this challenging financial environment. Ms. Kukta said, “I love serving the City of Burbank as Treasurer, but our schools need all the help they can get as we work together to raise additional funding for schools. It is appalling that California funds public schools at the bottom 10 of states in per-pupil spending.” She added, “I have been inspired by the vision of the School Board and the Superintendent and I want to help make that vision a reality.”

Ms. Kukta will resign from her position as City Treasurer and will begin with the Burbank Unified School District on August 1, 2019. Ms. Kukta shared, “I am forever grateful to the City of Burbank, the staff at the Treasurer’s Office, the City Council, and the voters of this community.” She added, “I look forward to continuing to strengthen relationships between the City and School District and I am excited to work with the amazing team at the Burbank Unified School District.

Ms. Kukta stated she was looking forward to beginning the work. “After meeting with Dr. Hill, we have agreed that my first 100 days should be focused on developing a framework for increased financial transparency and accountability. As we explore a potential local funding measure in 2020, it is critical the community understands the funding received and the impact those investments have on the students of Burbank.”