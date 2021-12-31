Burbank Community Comes Through with Toys, Food, and More for the Holidays

The Holiday Caroling Rancho Ride collected annual food donations for BTAC. It has been going on for more than 30 years.

The sponsor is Equestrian Trails Incorporated, Corral 38. Diana is the President of the local club (Corral 38) that covers Burbank and Glendale. Diana and Dave Hoch deserve full credit for the organizing and sponsorship. Every year Diana and Dave set the ride up and take riders through the Rancho area. They collect donations along the route. It is a much-beloved effort.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

This year’s Mayor Talamantes stopped by to donate and greet the riders at the staging area. Horses from mini’s to full size, all breeds, and their riders participated. This year’s ride had between 15-25 riders and collected the most donations in the last 25 years.

Walmart Teams Up with Burbank Housing Corporation and Burbank Police for Shop with Burbank Blue.

The Burbank Walmart stepped up this past week when a previous retailer backed out at the last minute for the yearly Shop with the Cop event. With help from several service clubs such as Kiwanis Club of Burbank, Noon Rotary Club of Burbank, Sunshine Rotary Club, Costco, and Handy Market, Burbank Police Foundation

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

The hand-picked kids along with a Police Officer or Two and a Community member took off with a shopping cart heading for toys and gifts for family members.

Burbank Housing Corp along with Burbank Police Officers Association, Handy Mart, Costco, and others teamed up and provided a Drive Through Christmas Gift Give Away to tenants of Burbank Housing Corporation. Burbank Swat Officers along with several Dectitives, Cadets, and Explorers filled car trunks with food baskets and several books and goodies at Burbank Housing Corporation’s Grismer properties.

Road Kings of Burbank filled several cars with gifts and delivered them to Burbank Fire Department Station 12.