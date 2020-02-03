Burbank Community Members Take A Turn As Principal For A Day

Members of the Burbank community stepped into the shoes of Burbank Unified principals for the annual Principal for a Day event on Thursday, January 30.

Participants spent the morning as the guest principal at a school “learning about the dynamics and challenges of the role of a school principal,” explained volunteer event coordinator Linda Walmsley.

After visiting classrooms with their designated principal and meeting teachers and students, Walmsley hopes the community members will become more aware of the programs and successes at the school.

Superintendent Matt Hill hosted a luncheon at the Buena Vista branch of the Burbank Public Library for principals and participants afterwards.

“Prior to being a business owner, I was an educator for 10 years, so the classroom feels like home to me,” commented Chick-fil-A owner Kenny Schopp. “I had the honor of visiting Edison Elementary and spent the day with Mrs. Flosi.”

“Edison was holding their annual Fun Run event, and I was able to witness firsthand the incredible community involvement to fundraise for enrichment classes at the school,” he continued. “Mrs. Flosi has built such a strong community between teachers, staff, parents and kids.”

“I was inspired by the culture of care, excellence and opportunity she has built for our kids,” Schopp also said. “It was a pleasure to spend the day with Mrs. Flosi at Edison and I’m so thankful for the opportunity!”

“The annual Principal for a Day event is such a wonderful way for community leaders to learn about the quality education that the children of Burbank are lucky to have,” Walmsley said. “I so enjoy gathering participants for this day. Seeing them skeptically go to a school and then leaving with huge smiles is such a joy for me to observe.”

“I love hearing about the positive things they see, the hugs young children offer them, the understanding they get about the complexities of being a principal and of course about the volunteer opportunities they can have if they return as partners in producing future productive citizens.”