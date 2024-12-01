Burbank Community Rallies to ‘Have A-Lava’ Fun with Great Orchid Fundraiser

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (BTORA) is heating things up with its latest initiative, the Great Orchid Fundraiser, to bring its 2025 Rose Parade float, “Having A-Lava Fun,” to life. The goal? To raise funds for 1,000 orchids that will make this year’s float a floral spectacle like no other.

Picture this: A towering 23-foot volcano erupts with vibrant animation, its base lush with orchids in shades of purple, orange, white, and even speckled varieties. That’s the vision Erik Andersen, the winner of this year’s float design contest and BTORA historian, has in mind. But turning this dream into reality hinges on community support—and a whole lot of orchids.

“We want the float to feel alive, like the orchids are growing right out of it,” Andersen shared. “It’s going to be lush, dynamic, and something Burbank can be proud of.”

Rising flower costs and a potential orchid shortage this year mean BTORA needs help more than ever. While the City of Burbank contributes about $50,000 annually to the float, the total cost can soar as high as $300,000 depending on features like animation and towering designs. For “Having A-Lava Fun,” the volcano’s eruption effect and the vibrant orchid-laden landscape are the showstoppers.

Here’s How You Can Help

BTORA offers donation tiers so everyone can get involved:

Bronze Level ($5-$15): Even the smallest donation helps make this floral fantasy a reality. Silver Level ($20): BTORA will purchase an orchid in your name, adding a personal touch to the float’s design. Gold Level ($100): A true VIP experience! Gold donors and up to three family members can visit the float site on December 30th between 5:30 and 9 PM to place their orchid on the float and snap unforgettable photos.

With orchids in high demand, BTORA urges supporters to act fast. The deadline for donations is December 20th, giving Burbank residents the perfect chance to end the year with a flourish.

A Lava-ly New Year

As the “Having A-Lava Fun” float glides down Pasadena’s famed parade route on New Year’s Day, millions of viewers worldwide will marvel at its intricate details. But for Gold donors, the sight will carry extra pride as they see their orchids blooming on a float that represents the heart and soul of Burbank.

Get Involved

To learn more about the Great Orchid Fundraiser or to contribute, visit www.burbankrosefloat.com. Together, let’s make the 2025 Rose Parade a lava-ly unforgettable experience for Burbank!

For additional information, email info@burbankrosefloat.com.