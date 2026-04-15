Burbank Community Turns Up the Heat at First-Ever Chamber Chili Cook-Off

On Saturday, April 11, the outdoor grounds of the Burbank Historical Society were buzzing with the savory aroma of simmering spices as the Burbank Chamber of Commerce hosted its very first Chili Cook-Off.

More than 200 community members purchased $10 tasting tickets and made their way down the walkway, where chili booths lined the path, each one offering a unique take on the beloved comfort food. Guests sampled spoonful after spoonful, comparing flavors, and casting votes for their favorites.

Ten contestants stepped up to the challenge, each bringing their own signature flair to the competition. Participating teams included The Capital Grille, Chulada Spices in partnership with Handy Market, Gina Feeds, Tasty by Tina, Salon Clique, Story Tavern, Love Catering, The Spicy Bishops, Carson’s Dad, and Romancing the Bean. Each booth brought something different to the table, from smoky and bold to rich and savory, making every stop along the tasting route a memorable one.

Salon Clique. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Attendees were given the important task of voting for the People’s Choice winner, and after a full afternoon of sampling, the top honor went to the flavorful collaboration between Chulada Spices and Handy Market. “I am proud that our chili had a broad appeal with the great turnout,” said Gema Sanchez, Owner/CEO of Chulada Spices.

While the community cast their votes, a panel of five judges, all known in the Burbank community, carefully evaluated each entry to determine the official Chili Cook-Off champion. The judges included Co-anchor of Today in LA and NBC4’s Lynette Romero, Vice Mayor Zizette Mullins, Burbank Fire Chief Danny Alvarez, myBurbank’s Ross Benson, and Luther Middle School’s Culinary Arts Teacher Lisa Raluy. After careful tasting and deliberation, the judges awarded the official Chili Cook-Off title to Story Tavern, whose winning recipe stood out among the strong lineup of competitors.

Beyond the chili tasting, the event offered plenty of extra fun for families and visitors. Volpei Gussow Real Estate sweetened the day by providing free ice cream to attendees. Local vendors added to the festive atmosphere, including Candy Clouds, Madcap Balloons, Hive & Hanger, Easy Does It Brew, and more, offering everything from sweet treats, non-alcoholic beer, balloons, and local honey.

The Tasty Bishops. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Guests also had the opportunity to step inside the Burbank Historical Society’s Gordon R. Howard Museum where the doors were open for walk-through tours throughout the day, bringing people into the rich history of our beloved city.

What stood out most, however, wasn’t just the chili…it was the people. City employees, Chamber board members, City council members, organization leaders, and community members, including Burbank’s police chief, mingled side by side, tasting and voting on their favorite chilis. The atmosphere captured the very essence of what makes Burbank special: we are a big city that feels like a small town, where neighbors show up to support one another.