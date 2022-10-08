Burbank Coordinating Council Announces Annual Gala

Join Burbank Coordinating Council for a night under the stars honoring, Sandra Thompson, a devoted member of the Burbank Community who has served for many years through her various nonprofit organizations including BCC, while enjoying a delicious dinner, watching entertainment, and helping raise funds for BCC’s Holiday Basket program. BCC serves the financially disadvantaged families of the community by providing two-weeks of non-perishable food items, gift cards for fresh foods, gift items for each member of the household, and other necessities to help our families have a peaceful and happy holiday season.

Burbank Coordinating Council’s Annual Gala is this November 5, 2022

What: Where Hope Grows

Where: Burbank Water and Power Secret Garden

When: November 5, 2022, 6pm – 10pm Pacific Time

Details: Tickets for BCC’s Annual Gala have gone on sale for a beautiful event to be held in one of the city’s most unique venues. Tickets are on sale now for $100 per person or become a sponsor. Details can be found on the BCC website here (https://www.burbankcc.org/event-details/where-hope-grows-gala-2) including a VIP upgrade for ticket holders.

Sponsored by: Burbank Water and Power, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Gain Credit Union, Imagecraft Productions and Cari Pelayo.

Burbank Coordinating Council’s mission is to collaborate with Burbank nonprofits, service clubs, schools, city offices, and local businesses, in order to enrich the lives of financially disadvantaged members in our community, with a focus on children and families.