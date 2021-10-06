Burbank Coordinating Council Announces Annual Gala

Join BCC on November 6, 2021, for an evening of food, fun, and fundraising.

Our Local Community is cordially invited to come out and support the Burbank Coordinating Council (BCC) Holiday Basket Program by attending our Annual Gala on November 6, 2021, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm sponsored by UMe Credit Union, 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505.

Not only will there be fine food, drink, and fundraising but also guests will enjoy the comedy stylings of Grey Griffin and Stacy Dymalski! Both entertainers have impressive resumes not only in StandUp but also Voiceover Acting, Writing, and TV.

A Special Guest will be honored with the 1st Annual Spirit of Burbank Coordinating CouncilAward as well as we will recognize another special guest for their years of service to BCC. New Board President, Mary Anne Been, will also share the exciting changes for BCC and how the future is bright for the 2021-2022 year!

All proceeds will assist BCC with providing holiday baskets full of food and gift items for each of our deserving families. RSVP NOW – buy tickets before they sell out. 2020 was especially hard on families who were already struggling to make ends meet, because of this BCC is already receiving applications for Holiday Baskets and we expect this year’s program to have more applicants than ever before.

BCC is 100% volunteer-run – You can rest assured that ALL of your donations go to BCC’s programs. Become a Member – Annual association meetings are starting up again, and anyone interested in attending may do so either in person or on zoom. You can find out more about the association meetings on Burbank Coordinating Council’s Meeting page.

Find out more about BCC on the About Us page of the website.