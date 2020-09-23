Burbank Coordinating Council Begins Outreach Efforts, Holiday Baskets Program

The Burbank Coordinating Council kicks off their 87th year of service to the community with an online meeting on Monday, October 5, at 12:00 p.m.

“We will have a speaker, and members may announce their upcoming events,” the organization announced in a media release. “The meeting will include all but lunch and hugs.”

Laurie Bleick, CEO of Family Service Agency, will speak about COVID depression and suicides.

Annual memberships are available at $20 for individuals and $30 for organizations/businesses. Interested parties may sign up online here or print out the membership form to mail in with payment to Burbank Coordinating Council’s mailing address.

President Janet Diel made a few announcements and urged interested people to contact her directly at 818-216-9377:

1. Many church groups and youth groups are working to make lovely greeting cards which are being distributed to local nursing homes, where patients/residents, are not allowed visitors.

2. Write out your experience with COVID… These stories will become part of our city history, and earn service learning hours too.

3. We are working on masks for Holiday Baskets. Material, elastic and patterns available. We need folks to sew!

4. Virtual camps are still available for after school or holiday weeks. Contact us at bcccamperships@aol.com