Burbank Coordinating Council Begins Outreach Efforts, Holiday Baskets Program

The Burbank Coordinating Council kicks off their 87th year of service to the community with an online meeting on Monday, October 5, at 12:00 p.m.
“We will have a speaker, and members may announce their upcoming events,” the organization announced in a media release. “The meeting will include all but lunch and hugs.”
Laurie Bleick, CEO of Family Service Agency, will speak about COVID depression and suicides.
Annual memberships are available at $20 for individuals and $30 for organizations/businesses. Interested parties may sign up online here or print out the membership form to mail in with payment to Burbank Coordinating Council’s mailing address.
President Janet Diel made a few announcements and urged interested people to contact her directly at 818-216-9377:
1. Many church groups and youth groups are working to make lovely greeting cards which are being distributed to local nursing homes, where patients/residents, are not allowed visitors.
2. Write out your experience with COVID… These stories will become part of our city history, and earn service learning hours too.
3. We are working on masks for Holiday Baskets. Material, elastic and patterns available. We need folks to sew!
4. Virtual camps are still available for after school or holiday weeks. Contact us at bcccamperships@aol.com
Since 1946, BCC has served 2400 people annually with the Holiday Baskets program. The Council encourages those families who are already signed up for the Free and Reduced Lunch program in Burbank Unified schools to sign up for a Holiday Basket here.
Individuals or organizations may adopt a family from now until delivery on December 12 or donate food items, gift cards or funds to help create baskets. The donor/volunteer form is located on the Burbank Coordinating Council website here.
BCC suggests filling bags with food and gift items suggested from the list available online here. No contact donation drop off of donations can be made at South Hills Church 222 S. Victory Boulevard on November 14 or 21 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Money donations can be made through Paypal on the BCC website or mailed checks to BCC at P.O. Box 10126, Burbank, CA 91505.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivery of the Holiday Baskets this year will be done via a drive though pick up on Saturday, December 12, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
More information on the Burbank Coordinating Council can be found online here.