Burbank Coordinating Council Faces Uncertain Future Without New Leadership

The Burbank Coordinating Council (BCC) is at a pivotal moment as it searches for a new President to lead the organization. Current President Anne-Marie Osgood has sounded the alarm, stressing the dire need for a successor. Without someone stepping up to take the helm, the BCC may be forced to confront the unthinkable: dissolution.

For years, the BCC has been a cornerstone of the Burbank community, coordinating efforts to support local families and individuals in need. From organizing holiday baskets to facilitating summer camps for children, the Council’s initiatives have had a lasting impact on countless lives.

The call for leadership comes at a critical time, as the organization faces the challenge of continuing its mission amidst changing community dynamics. Osgood expressed her hope that a dedicated individual will emerge to guide the BCC into its next chapter before her term ends on May 31, 2025, ensuring that its valuable programs and services can continue to thrive.

“We are at a crossroads,” said Osgood. “We need someone with passion and vision to lead the BCC. Without new leadership, we’ll have to think of other alternatives for the BCC’s future.”

Osgood highlights that while the BCC has successfully appointed some wonderful individuals to continue serving on the board and as committee chairs, the organization is still in need of someone to take on the president’s role.

The BCC is encouraging community members who are interested in stepping into the role starting June 1 to reach out and learn more about the responsibilities and opportunities that come with leading this vital organization. The future of the Burbank Coordinating Council depends on the commitment and support of the community it serves.