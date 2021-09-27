Burbank Coordinating Council Gears Up For 88th Year Of Service

The Burbank Coordinating Council holds the first meeting of its 88th year of service to the community on Monday, October 4, with a luncheon meeting featuring guest speaker Tamala Takahashi, Vice President of the Magnolia Parks Merchants Association.

Serving Burbank since 1933, and the Holiday Baskets outreach program since 1946, the Burbank Coordinating Council brings together service clubs, businesses, individuals and organizations in the City of Burbank to support financially disadvantaged fellow Burbankers and their families with the Holiday Baskets and Camperships programs.

The October 4 meeting marks the first in-person meeting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-packaged box lunches for $13 will be available for the luncheon, and eating will occur outside the BCC’s new meeting location at Emmanuel Church at 438 E. Harvard Road.

The meeting will also be streamed concurrently via Zoom for those who are not yet comfortable eating or meeting in person.

The BCC will discuss the upcoming Holiday Baskets program with members. As in years past, BCC will coordinate the donations of gifts and food and the volunteer efforts to package and distribute to local families in need.

The Burbank Coordinating Council serves approximately 2400 people annually through the Holiday Baskets program. The Council encourages those families who are already signed up for the Free and Reduced Lunch program in Burbank Unified schools to sign up for a Holiday Basket here.

Individuals or organizations may adopt a family or sign up to donate items via the donor/volunteer form is located on the Burbank Coordinating Council website here.

An annual membership of $20 for individuals or $30 for organizations is required to join the Burbank Coordinating Council. Meetings are held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month from October through May.

More information on the BCC, monthly meetings and the group’s outreach efforts can be found on their website. BCC asks for those attending the monthly meetings to RSVP online at this page.