Burbank Coordinating Council Inducts New Board in Ceremony Led by Mayor Nick Schultz

The Burbank Coordinating Council has officially welcomed its new board of directors for the upcoming term during an induction ceremony held on May 6, 2024, at Emmanuel Church, 438 East Harvard Road. Mayor Nick Schultz presided over the event, marking a significant moment in the council’s long-standing history.

The ceremony introduced the community to the newly appointed board members who will serve from June 1, 2024, to May 2025. The Burbank Coordinating Council, a 501(c)3 non-profit, continues its mission to positively impact the Burbank community through volunteer efforts.

“We are thrilled to start another year with a strong team ready to serve and further our mission,” said newly inducted President Anne-Marie Osgood.

The 2024-2025 board of directors includes:

President: Anne-Marie Osgood

Vice President: Gabe Ayala

Recording Secretary: Jennifer Shaw

Treasurer: Neil Fitzgerald

Auditor: Lisa Markarian

Historian: Douglas Chadwick

Parliamentarian: Amanda Casserella

Corresponding Secretary: Denise Bergsrud

As the council celebrates its 90th anniversary, Osgood and the rest of the board invite residents and local organizations to join and contribute to its community initiatives. Membership is available for $20 per year for individuals and $30 for organizations. Members enjoy benefits such as speaking opportunities at meetings, invitations to special events, networking prospects, eligibility for board positions, and discounts on ticketed events.

For more information or to become a member, visit the Burbank Coordinating Council Membership Page on their website.