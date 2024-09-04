Burbank Coordinating Council to Launch 2024 Holiday Basket Program on September 12

The Burbank Coordinating Council (BCC) is set to kick off its annual Holiday Basket Program with a launch event on September 12, 2024, at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, located at 200 W. Magnolia Blvd. This cherished program, which has been a part of the Burbank community since 1946, aims to bring joy and relief to economically disadvantaged families by providing toys, gifts, and food during the holiday season.

The launch event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, invites community members to join in for drinks, snacks, and camaraderie as they learn about how they can make a difference this holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a suggested donation of a $25 gift card to Target, Walmart, Ralphs, or Amazon. These donations will be used to help BCC shop for families in need. RSVP to attend the launch at this link by Tuesday, September 10th.

Since its inception, the BCC Holiday Basket Program has depended on the unwavering generosity and support of the Burbank community to ensure that no family in need goes without during the holidays. BCC President Anne-Marie Osgood shared that this year, 300 families have been identified as needing sponsorship. Osgood warmly invites community members to experience the joy of giving by sponsoring a family this holiday season.

How to Sponsor a Family:

Visit the BCC Holiday Basket Donation Page: Go to https://www.burbankcc.org/holiday-baskets-donation and complete the sponsorship form. Receive Family Information: In early November, BCC will provide you with the ages and interests of the children in the family you are sponsoring, along with their contact information. Shop, Wrap, and Deliver: You’ll shop for gifts, wrap them, and deliver them along with nonperishable food items to your sponsored family during the weekend of December 14th and 15th.

Can’t Shop or Deliver Gifts?

For those unable to shop or deliver gifts, BCC’s dedicated Elves are ready to step in. A monetary donation at https://www.burbankcc.org/donate will allow the BCC team to provide gifts and food to families who aren’t matched with a sponsor.

As a registered 501(c)(3) organization, all contributions to BCC are tax-deductible. The BCC’s Federal Tax ID is 95-6116051, ensuring your donation supports a meaningful cause.

Join the BCC at the Holiday Basket Program launch event and consider sponsoring one or more families this year. Your support is crucial to continuing this longstanding tradition of giving and making the holiday season brighter for families in need within the Burbank community.

For more information, visit the BCC website at www.BurbankCC.org or contact them via email at BCC.HolidayBaskets@gmail.com.