Burbank Coordinating Council Votes to Dissolve After 92 Years of Service

After 92 years of dedicated service to the Burbank community, the Board of Directors of the Burbank Coordinating Council (BCC) has voted to formally dissolve the organization. This decision follows extensive efforts over the past few years to recruit new leadership and volunteers to sustain the Council’s mission.

Founded in 1933, the BCC has long been a cornerstone of Burbank’s philanthropic community. It is best known for its Holiday Basket Program, which provided food and gifts to thousands of local families during the holiday season, and its Campership Program, which helped send children from low-income families to summer camp—often funded through the beloved Coins for Campers initiative embraced by Burbank students.

Over the decades, the BCC’s work has touched generations. Former recipients of its programs have returned as volunteers and donors, a testament to the Council’s lasting impact. As recently as January 2025, the BCC was still actively coordinating support for families in need, even as it faced a critical leadership gap with no one stepping forward to serve as president for the upcoming term beginning June 1, 2025.

“While this is a bittersweet moment, we are proud of the legacy we leave behind,” said Anne-Marie Osgood, outgoing President. “The BCC has always been about community helping the community. Though the organization is dissolving, its spirit will live on through the work of our trusted nonprofit partners.”

In a unanimous vote, the Board approved the transfer of BCC’s remaining funds and program responsibilities to six respected Burbank-area nonprofits:

Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley

Burbank Temporary Aid Center

Family Services Agency of Burbank

Home Again LA

Jacaranda Rising

Kids’ Community Dental Clinic

These organizations were chosen for their strong alignment with the Burbank Coordinating Council’s mission and their demonstrated dedication to serving vulnerable populations in the community. Efforts are currently underway to determine the final distribution amounts for each nonprofit. The BCC is estimated to have approximately $65,000 in funds available, along with clothing and other stored items that will also be allocated.

Shanna Warren, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, expressed her appreciation for the Burbank Coordinating Council’s legacy, saying the organization has made a lasting impact on the community. “We are honored to carry forward programs like the Campership initiative, which aligns closely with our mission to provide meaningful opportunities for all children, especially those from underserved backgrounds,” Warren said.

Albert Hernandez, CEO of Home Again LA, also reflected on BCC’s long-standing role in supporting Burbank families. “It’s an increasingly tough climate for nonprofits, particularly for all-volunteer organizations like the Burbank Coordinating Council,” Hernandez said. “Sustaining operations without paid staff is incredibly difficult in today’s environment, and yet the BCC managed to serve this community with heart and dedication for over 90 years. That’s a legacy worth honoring and continuing.”

The BCC extends heartfelt thanks to the countless volunteers, donors, and community members who have supported its work over the years. The Council encourages continued support of the six recipient organizations as they carry forward the legacy of compassion, dignity, and service that defined the BCC for nearly a century.

For more information or to connect with the recipient nonprofits, please contact bcc.info1933@gmail.com.