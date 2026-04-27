Burbank Council PTA Celebrates “The Magic of Volunteers” at 76th Annual Honorary Service Awards

The Burbank Council PTA filled the DeLuxe Banquet Hall in downtown Burbank with a spirit of gratitude on April 15, hosting its 76th Annual Honorary Service Awards. Themed “The Magic of Volunteers,” the event honored 69 individuals—including parents, teachers, administrators, counselors, and local artists—who have dedicated their time to enriching the lives of Burbank’s youth.

The evening’s highlight was the presentation of a rare and prestigious Distinguished Service Award to BUSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias. Surrounded by his wife, Sandra Macias, and his administrative staff, Dr. Macias was recognized for nearly three decades of service to the district.

“He is a leader who understands that the strength of a district is found in the trust of its community,” Principal Steven Hubbell remarked during the presentation. “This past year, when our community was faced with enormous challenges, he rose to the occasion with transparency and wisdom. He didn’t just manage a crisis; he built a bridge.”

Principal Steven Hubbell and BUSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias.

BCPTA President Kirsten Morris spoke to the crowd about the invisible “magic” behind successful school programs. Whether it is a STEM lab, a talent show, or a high school student finding their path to college, Morris noted that the tireless work of volunteers powers these moments.

“I want to speak to the ‘superpowers’ in this room for a second,” Morris said during the ceremony. “We are all limited to the same 24 hours in a day, yet somehow, you find a way to fit in ‘just one more project’ for the kids of Burbank. It is your passion that fuels these programs, allowing them to grow, change, and thrive.”

Members of the Burbank Board of Education and the Burbank City Council attended to witness what organizers described as an “endless lovefest” for the city’s volunteers. The Burbank High School Jazz Band and John Muir Middle School Vocal Ensemble provided an enchanting backdrop for the honorees.

The 69 honorees recognized during the ceremony represent the diverse backbone of the Burbank Unified School District, proving that while the results may look like magic, the effort is a true labor of love. Complete list of winners may be downloaded here

About Burbank Council PTA: The Burbank Council PTA serves as a vital link between the California State PTA and the individual PTA units within Burbank. By providing leadership training, fostering collaboration, and coordinating advocacy efforts, the Council ensures that all 20+ school sites have the resources and support needed to promote the welfare of children and youth in the Burbank community.