Burbank Council PTA Honors 64 Outstanding Volunteers at 75th Annual Celebration

On Wednesday, April 9th, the DeLuxe Banquet Hall buzzed with applause, laughter, and heartfelt speeches as the Burbank Council PTA hosted its 75th Annual Honorary Service Awards (HSA) Celebration. The event honored 64 remarkable individuals who have gone above and beyond in their dedication to the students, families, and schools of Burbank.

Nearly 200 guests gathered at the banquet hall to recognize the quiet heroes who power the backbone of local education: the volunteers. From organizing school events and fundraising efforts to mentoring students and supporting educators, these honorees represent the very best of what it means to serve a community.

BUSD school board members, staff, Superintendent, and Burbank Mayor. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“I can’t wait to celebrate these individuals who have made such a meaningful impact on our schools and community. It’s a true honor to work alongside several of these passionate and selfless volunteers,” expressed Charlene Walters, President of Burbank Council PTA.

This year’s celebration was particularly special, marking the diamond anniversary of the event, which has been a staple of the Burbank PTA community since its founding. The Burbank Council PTA—representing 16 PTA units across the Burbank Unified School District—reported an impressive 5,868 members this year, collectively contributing over 56,000 volunteer hours. That service equates to more than $2 million in value for Burbank schools.

The evening featured live music by students of the Burbank High School Instrumental Music Association and vocal performances by the Luther Burbank Middle School Vocal Music Association. Having the local students perform for the very guests who spend countless hours volunteering and working for these and other BUSD programs, brought pride and tears to many eyes.

Burbank Council PTA President, Charlene Walters. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Seated among the honorees were friends, family members, past recipients, school principals, PTA presidents, Board of Education members, BUSD Superintendent Dr. John Paramo, and Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez.

Each PTA unit hosted its own nomination process in March, culminating in the citywide celebration. Honorees received one of seven distinguished awards presented by the California State PTA, including the prestigious Golden Oak Service Award—the highest honor given for exceptional and ongoing contributions to children and youth.

The seven distinctive types of awards:

Very Special Person Award (VSP) – This award is given to recognize an individual or organization for their service to PTA.

Honorary Service Award (HSA) – This award is given to recognize an individual or organization for outstanding service to children and youth in your community, going above and beyond what is asked of them.

Continuing Service Award (CSA) – This award is given to recognize an individual or organization for ongoing or long-time service to children and youth, providing support year after year.

Outstanding Teacher Award (OTA) – This award may be given to recognize a teacher for outstanding service to children and youth through PTA, school, or community.

Outstanding Administrator Award (OAA) – This award may be given to recognize an administrator for outstanding service to children and youth through PTA, school, or the community.

Elected Official Honorary Service Award (EOHSA) – This award may be given to recognize an elected official for outstanding policy work and/or legislation that positively impacts the lives of children. This award may be given at the local, state or federal level. This award is not to be used as an endorsement of any elected official but to celebrate the work of the elected official.

Golden Oak Service Award (GOSA) – This award is given to recognize, as the most prestigious of the Honorary Service Awards, an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to the welfare of children and youth in a school or community.

Photo by Ashley Erikson.

This year’s Golden Oak recipients included Liz Tignini (McKinley PTA), Justin Worsham (Luther PTSA), Cathy Biermann and Erin Konstantine (Muir PTSA), Naira Mnatsakanyan (BHS PTSA), and Wendi Harvel (Burbank Council). Their years of service and leadership have left a lasting mark on Burbank schools.

Other awards celebrated outstanding administrators, teachers, and longtime volunteers across a wide array of roles. Whether they were coordinating events, leading fundraisers, advocating for students, or simply showing up day after day, the 2025 honorees stood as a testament to the power of community-driven education.

The night was orchestrated by a dedicated planning committee, including Walters, Kristina Balos, Molly de Armendi, Shauna Millman, Ellen Sedrakyan, Elizabeth Shipp, and Kelly Watson. Their thoughtful coordination helped ensure each honoree felt seen and celebrated.