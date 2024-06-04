Burbank Councilmember Konstantine Anthony Receives Distinguished Public Service Award

Disability Rights California celebrated the achievements of City Council Member Konstantine Anthony on May 31, 2024, by presenting him with the first Distinguished Public Service Award during a special event in Universal City. Councilmember Anthony has been an advocate for the disabled community, making significant strides in promoting inclusivity and support in Burbank.

Konstantine Anthony (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

“Having served as the first diagnosed autistic Mayor in the United States, I am deeply honored and grateful to Disability Rights California for this recognition,” said Councilmember Anthony. “This award reflects the collective effort and dedication of our entire City to advance inclusivity and accessibility for people with disabilities.”

The City of Burbank has implemented several key initiatives and programs that have greatly served the disabled community. These include providing auxiliary aids at live meetings to ensure full participation in civic life, recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month, and collaborating with the Burbank Advisory Council on disability advocacy. Transportation accessibility has been enhanced through the BurbankBus Senior and Disabled Transit, offering curb-to-curb service for only $1.00 per ride, making it easier for seniors and persons with disabilities to navigate the city.

The Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with ACEing Autism to offer tennis lessons and has introduced adaptive sports like Wheelchair Rugby and Powerchair Soccer. The city also hosted its inaugural Adaptive Sports Expo in February 2024, which was a transformative event for local sports and athletes of all abilities.

Support services for homeless residents have also been a focus. Programs such as the Street Plus Program, SAFE Storage, the Mental Health Evaluation Team, and the future Homeless Solutions Center provide comprehensive support to those in need, particularly those with disabilities.

To learn more about the Disability Rights California, visit https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/