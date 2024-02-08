Burbank Councilmember Takahashi Appointed to National League of Cities Human Development Committee

Councilmember Tamala Takahashi has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilmember Takahashi was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on workforce development, education, early childhood, public healthcare, mental health parity, immigration reform and more. This appointment highlights Councilmember Takahashi’s commitment to public service and her role in shaping policies that align with the collective interests of the City of Burbank.

“It’s an honor to accept this appointment from the National League of Cities,” said Councilmember Takahashi. “Elevating the voices of Burbank residents on Capitol Hill is essential, and I look forward to working alongside city officials from across the country who are committed to developing federal policy that will have a direct and profound impact on our local communities.”

The National League of Cities is an organization comprised of city, town, and village leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents. NLC’s mission is to relentlessly advocate for and protect the interests of citizens by influencing federal policy, strengthening local leadership, and driving innovative solutions. For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-committees